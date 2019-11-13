Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tourists from China account for about 15 per cent of the more than 56,000 visitors to Antarctica each year, second only to the United States. Photo: Handout
China Economy

Chinese tourists’ Antarctica tour problems highlight market warming to off-the-beaten-path travel

  • Some 120 wealthy Chinese tourists have had their Antarctica expeditions put on ice after a Canadian tour company said it was facing financial difficulties
  • A significant number of rich Chinese are opting for more off-the-beaten-path travel experiences like the polar regions, Mount Everest and the Amazon rainforest
Topic |   Antarctica
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 1:00pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tourists from China account for about 15 per cent of the more than 56,000 visitors to Antarctica each year, second only to the United States. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.