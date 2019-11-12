Channels

More than half of US-China trade – worth US$659.8 billion last year – passes through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Photo: AFP
China Economy

California, ‘ground zero for US-China relations’, feels the pinch as trade war tariffs hit American port traffic

  • Trade volumes at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach dropped significantly in October, with last year’s frantic front-loading a distant memory
  • Southern California is home to huge network of trade-related jobs, with new era of uncertainty sending ripples of concern through the industry
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 6:45pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Tensions between China and US remain high and the spat has gone beyond the tit-for-tat tariff war to include competition in technology. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Growing ‘suspicion’ in US of doing business with China, ex-US diplomat says

  • Trade and tech conflict gives US groups long suspicious of China ‘perfect opportunity’ to ‘demonise’ relationship, Mark Brzezinski tells Caixin Summit
  • Current US government approach to China ‘totally inconsistent’ with basis for normalisation of relations decades ago
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 11:44am, 11 Nov, 2019

