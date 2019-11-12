More than half of US-China trade – worth US$659.8 billion last year – passes through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Photo: AFP
California, ‘ground zero for US-China relations’, feels the pinch as trade war tariffs hit American port traffic
- Trade volumes at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach dropped significantly in October, with last year’s frantic front-loading a distant memory
- Southern California is home to huge network of trade-related jobs, with new era of uncertainty sending ripples of concern through the industry
Topic | US-China trade war
More than half of US-China trade – worth US$659.8 billion last year – passes through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Photo: AFP
Tensions between China and US remain high and the spat has gone beyond the tit-for-tat tariff war to include competition in technology. Photo: Reuters
Growing ‘suspicion’ in US of doing business with China, ex-US diplomat says
- Trade and tech conflict gives US groups long suspicious of China ‘perfect opportunity’ to ‘demonise’ relationship, Mark Brzezinski tells Caixin Summit
- Current US government approach to China ‘totally inconsistent’ with basis for normalisation of relations decades ago
Topic | China economy
Tensions between China and US remain high and the spat has gone beyond the tit-for-tat tariff war to include competition in technology. Photo: Reuters