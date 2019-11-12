Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

On Monday, government data showed that Chinese banks extended 661.3 billion yuan (US$94.5 billion) in net new loans in October, the lowest monthly total this year and well below expectations of 800 billion yuan (US$114 billion). Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s surging pork prices leave limited leeway for interest rate cut to support growth

  • Surging pork prices pushed China’s consumer price index to a nearly eight year high, making the central bank reluctant to act even as the economy slows further
  • China is also not giving up its deleveraging programme to reduce debt and risky lending, limiting funding to consumers and small businesses
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 7:45pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

On Monday, government data showed that Chinese banks extended 661.3 billion yuan (US$94.5 billion) in net new loans in October, the lowest monthly total this year and well below expectations of 800 billion yuan (US$114 billion). Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The level of new loans was the weakest since December 2017. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s new bank loans drop to lowest level in almost two years in October as manufacturers feel the pinch

  • Banks extended 661.3 billion yuan (US$94.5 billion) in net new loans last month, sharply down from 1.69 trillion yuan (US$241.5 billion) in September
  • National aggregate financing at the end of last month totalled 618.9 billion yuan (US$88.5 billion), down from 2.27 trillion yuan (US$324.4 billion) in September
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 4:23pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The level of new loans was the weakest since December 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.