On Monday, government data showed that Chinese banks extended 661.3 billion yuan (US$94.5 billion) in net new loans in October, the lowest monthly total this year and well below expectations of 800 billion yuan (US$114 billion). Photo: AP
China’s surging pork prices leave limited leeway for interest rate cut to support growth
- Surging pork prices pushed China’s consumer price index to a nearly eight year high, making the central bank reluctant to act even as the economy slows further
- China is also not giving up its deleveraging programme to reduce debt and risky lending, limiting funding to consumers and small businesses
The level of new loans was the weakest since December 2017. Photo: AP
China’s new bank loans drop to lowest level in almost two years in October as manufacturers feel the pinch
- Banks extended 661.3 billion yuan (US$94.5 billion) in net new loans last month, sharply down from 1.69 trillion yuan (US$241.5 billion) in September
- National aggregate financing at the end of last month totalled 618.9 billion yuan (US$88.5 billion), down from 2.27 trillion yuan (US$324.4 billion) in September
