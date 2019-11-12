Former premier Zhu Rongji is viewed as one of China’s great reformers. Photo: AFP
Former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji’s son calls for reforms, not easing, to support growth
- Zhu Yunlai, the former president of China’s first investment bank, says it is ‘impossible’ to rescue any economy by printing money
- Reforms and structured government policy are the key to China’s economic transformation, says the son of former Premier Zhu Rongji
Topic | China economy
Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, has called for greater policy coordination among central banks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s former central bank head urges greater central bank coordination to prepare for future crises
- Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, says the need for greater policy coordination among central banks is rising
- Global central banks need new mechanism to tackle economic problems ranging from aggressive US rate cuts to capital flow concerns, Zhou says
