Former premier Zhu Rongji is viewed as one of China’s great reformers. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji’s son calls for reforms, not easing, to support growth

  • Zhu Yunlai, the former president of China’s first investment bank, says it is ‘impossible’ to rescue any economy by printing money
  • Reforms and structured government policy are the key to China’s economic transformation, says the son of former Premier Zhu Rongji
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:30pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, has called for greater policy coordination among central banks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China’s former central bank head urges greater central bank coordination to prepare for future crises

  • Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, says the need for greater policy coordination among central banks is rising
  • Global central banks need new mechanism to tackle economic problems ranging from aggressive US rate cuts to capital flow concerns, Zhou says
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:04am, 11 Nov, 2019

