China’s economy started to slow from 2011, with its growth rate already dropping to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the slowest rate since quarterly growth data was first published in 1992. Photo: AFP
Chinese think tank becomes first government-linked body to predict 2020 growth will drop below 6.0 per cent
- The National Institution for Finance and Development said that China’s economic growth rate will slow to 5.8 per cent in 2020 from an estimated 6.1 per cent this year
- This is at the bottom end of China’s target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent growth for 2019 and is in line with the International Monetary Fund
China’s economy grew by only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest quarterly growth rate since records began in March 1992. Photo: Bloomberg
China could ‘smooth over’ census data to meet growth target, achieve goal of doubling size of economy by 2020
- Beijing is committed to doubling the size of the economy between 2010 and 2020, but this would require a growth rate of 6.2 per cent in 2020 compared to 2010
- This will be a challenge, since the quarterly growth rate slowed substantially to only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest on record
