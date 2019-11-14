China’s industrial production, a measure of growth in sectors such as manufacturing, mining and utilities, expanded by 4.6 per cent cent last month, down from 5.8 per cent in September. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economic slump continues as manufacturing slows sharply and investment growth hits 20-year low
- Industrial production grew by 4.6 per cent in October, down from 5.8 per cent in September, and below analysts’ forecasts
- Retail sales and fixed asset investment growth also declined in October, as pressure builds on Beijing to arrest the downturn in the economy
China’s economy started to slow from 2011, with its growth rate already dropping to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the slowest rate since quarterly growth data was first published in 1992. Photo: AFP
China think tank becomes first government-linked body to predict 2020 growth will drop below 6.0 per cent
- National Institution for Finance and Development says China’s economic growth rate will slow to 5.8 per cent in 2020 from an estimated 6.1 per cent this year
- This is at the bottom end of China’s target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent growth for 2019 and is in line with the International Monetary Fund
