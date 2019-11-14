Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet fell foul of the mass protests in Chile. Photo: AP
China stands firm on demand that US lifts tariffs to reach trade deal
- Commerce Ministry in Beijing insists that removing the levies is an ‘important condition’ for reaching agreement
- Donald Trump warned earlier this week that he would make ‘substantial’ tariff increases if the two sides cannot resolve their dispute
