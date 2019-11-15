Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, says a trade deal between China and the US is ‘coming down to short strokes’. Photo: Bloomberg
US trade adviser Kudlow says China trade deal in final stages after Beijing insists on tariff cut
- White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says a trade deal with China is close but ‘not done yet’
- Top trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing are due to talk on Friday, US Agriculture Department official says
Topic | China economy
Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet fell foul of the mass protests in Chile. Photo: AP
China stands firm on demand US lifts tariffs to reach trade war deal
- Ministry of Commerce in Beijing insists that removing the levies is an ‘important condition’ for reaching agreement
- US President Donald Trump warned earlier this week that he would make ‘substantial’ tariff increases if the two sides cannot resolve their dispute
Topic | US-China trade war
