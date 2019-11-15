China and the United States contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, according to the Institute of International Finance. Photo: EPA
China, US push global debt towards record US$255 trillion as trade war continues to impact global economy
- The two nations contributed over 60 per cent of the US$7.5 trillion increase in global debt over the first half of 2019, said the Institute of International Finance
- The overall debt load stood at over US$250 trillion at the end of June, equivalent to 320 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP)
Plans for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet fell foul of the mass protests in Chile. Photo: AP
China stands firm on demand US lifts tariffs to reach trade war deal
- Ministry of Commerce in Beijing insists that removing the levies is an ‘important condition’ for reaching agreement
- US President Donald Trump warned earlier this week that he would make ‘substantial’ tariff increases if the two sides cannot resolve their dispute
