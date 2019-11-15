Channels

People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy woes leads Beijing’s top policymakers to seek advice from noted economists

  • Precise advice given by economists Lu Ting and Cai Fang not disclosed, but their writings have offered glimpses of their views on China’s ailing economy
  • Private sector advisers being called before State Council suggests Chinese government becoming more flexible in approach to boosting growth
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, says a trade deal between China and the US is ‘coming down to short strokes’. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US trade adviser Kudlow says China trade deal in final stages after Beijing insists on tariff cut

  • White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says a trade deal with China is close but ‘not done yet’
  • Top trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing are due to talk on Friday, US Agriculture Department official says
Topic |   China economy
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: 12:15pm, 15 Nov, 2019

