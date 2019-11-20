China’s registered unemployment rate was 3.6 per cent in the third quarter, down from 3.8 per cent a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 2020 growth could exceed 6 per cent if US trade tensions ease, analysts say
- Outlook for China-US trade talks will determine how much above or below 6 per cent China’s 2020 growth will be, experts say
- In worst case scenario, where trade war tensions increase, China’s growth rate could slip to as low as 5.3 per cent next year, according to the Morgan Stanley
China’s economy started to slow from 2011, with its growth rate already dropping to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the slowest rate since quarterly growth data was first published in 1992. Photo: AFP
China think tank becomes first government-linked body to predict 2020 growth will drop below 6.0 per cent
- National Institution for Finance and Development says China’s economic growth rate will slow to 5.8 per cent in 2020 from an estimated 6.1 per cent this year
- This is at the bottom end of China’s target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent growth for 2019 and is in line with the International Monetary Fund
