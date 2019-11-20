The People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the bank was focused on raising banks’ capital to increase their lending capacity. Photo: EPA-EFE
China cuts interest rate slightly in latest fine-tuning of economic stimulus
- The People’s Bank of China cut its one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate by 5 basis points on Wednesday, as expected
- China’s central bank ordered state-owned banks to use the new rate to lower lending costs to help shore up the slowing economy
China’s registered unemployment rate was 3.6 per cent in the third quarter, down from 3.8 per cent a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 2020 growth could exceed 6 per cent if US trade tensions ease, analysts say
- Outlook for China-US trade talks will determine how much above or below 6 per cent China’s 2020 growth will be, experts say
- In worst case scenario, where trade war tensions increase, China’s growth rate could slip to as low as 5.3 per cent next year, according to the Morgan Stanley
