China’s new industrial plan will pick a group of companies to become “sector champions” by 2025. Photo: Reuters
China’s new industrial policy dismissed as ‘Made in China 2025’ rehash by critics in Washington
- New plan seeks to meld ‘smart’ manufacturing with ‘modern’ internet
- Like ‘Made In China 2025’ plan, it would seek to create national champions by 2025
Topic | China economy
China’s new industrial plan will pick a group of companies to become “sector champions” by 2025. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s trade war is ‘holding gun to the head’ of US economy, US-China experts say
- Panel of US-China experts in Washington have said US President Donald Trump’s trade war has failed to fundamentally change China’s behaviour
- Melanie Hart, from the Centre for American Progress, said that Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule is contributing to China’s economic slowdown
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP