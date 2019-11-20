Channels

China’s new industrial plan will pick a group of companies to become “sector champions” by 2025. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s new industrial policy dismissed as ‘Made in China 2025’ rehash by critics in Washington

  • New plan seeks to meld ‘smart’ manufacturing with ‘modern’ internet
  • Like ‘Made In China 2025’ plan, it would seek to create national champions by 2025
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war is ‘holding gun to the head’ of US economy, US-China experts say

  • Panel of US-China experts in Washington have said US President Donald Trump’s trade war has failed to fundamentally change China’s behaviour
  • Melanie Hart, from the Centre for American Progress, said that Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule is contributing to China’s economic slowdown
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 7:10pm, 19 Nov, 2019

