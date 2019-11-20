Even accounting for a modest slowdown in growth next year, Fitch affirmed China’s long term foreign currency rating at A+ with a stable outlook. Photo: AP
China’s growth could run over 5.7 per cent forecast next year with US trade deal, says Fitch
- Fitch Ratings has forecast China’s growth to slow to 5.7 per cent in 2020 from 6.1 per cent this year
- But US-China ‘phase one’ trade deal could see growth outlook exceeded, says global ratings agency
Topic | China economy
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon
- Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
- Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
