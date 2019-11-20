Channels

Even accounting for a modest slowdown in growth next year, Fitch affirmed China's long term foreign currency rating at A+ with a stable outlook. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s growth could run over 5.7 per cent forecast next year with US trade deal, says Fitch

  • Fitch Ratings has forecast China’s growth to slow to 5.7 per cent in 2020 from 6.1 per cent this year
  • But US-China ‘phase one’ trade deal could see growth outlook exceeded, says global ratings agency
China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Even accounting for a modest slowdown in growth next year, Fitch affirmed China’s long term foreign currency rating at A+ with a stable outlook. Photo: AP
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon

  • Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
  • Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 3:49pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
