GDP revisions following China’s previous three censuses were all upwards. Photo: AP
China to revise GDP data based on fourth economic census
- Beijing’s latest census of the industrial and services sectors will result in a revision to GDP levels, says the National Bureau of Statistics
- An upwards revision, which has followed previous censuses, would help the government meet its target to double size of economy between 2010 and 2020
China’s economy grew by only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest quarterly growth rate since records began in March 1992. Photo: Bloomberg
China could ‘smooth over’ census data to meet growth target, achieve goal of doubling size of economy by 2020
- Beijing is committed to doubling the size of the economy between 2010 and 2020, but this would require a growth rate of 6.2 per cent in 2020 compared to 2010
- This will be a challenge, since the quarterly growth rate slowed substantially to only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest on record
