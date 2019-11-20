Channels

GDP revisions following China’s previous three censuses were all upwards. Photo: AP
China Economy

China to revise GDP data based on fourth economic census

  • Beijing’s latest census of the industrial and services sectors will result in a revision to GDP levels, says the National Bureau of Statistics
  • An upwards revision, which has followed previous censuses, would help the government meet its target to double size of economy between 2010 and 2020
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 7:30pm, 20 Nov, 2019

GDP revisions following China's previous three censuses were all upwards. Photo: AP
China’s economy grew by only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest quarterly growth rate since records began in March 1992. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China could ‘smooth over’ census data to meet growth target, achieve goal of doubling size of economy by 2020

  • Beijing is committed to doubling the size of the economy between 2010 and 2020, but this would require a growth rate of 6.2 per cent in 2020 compared to 2010
  • This will be a challenge, since the quarterly growth rate slowed substantially to only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest on record
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 9:23pm, 13 Nov, 2019

China’s economy grew by only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest quarterly growth rate since records began in March 1992. Photo: Bloomberg
