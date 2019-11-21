Channels

The World Trade Organisation Appellate Body typically has seven people but needs a minimum of three judges to hear cases and issue rulings, but the tenures of two of the three current members will expire on December 10. Illustration: Kuen Lau
China Economy

Donald Trump’s block on WTO judges creates ‘doomsday scenario’ for world trade disputes

  • The World Trade Organisation’s appeals body will be paralysed in December with US President Donald Trump blocking crucial reappointments of judges
  • Analysts say this may mean international trade disputes may never see resolution, leading to ‘chaos’ and damage to global trade
Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Adam Behsudi  

Updated: 6:21pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s new industrial plan will pick a group of companies to become “sector champions” by 2025. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s new industrial policy dismissed as ‘Made in China 2025’ rehash by critics in Washington

  • New plan seeks to meld ‘smart’ manufacturing with ‘modern’ internet
  • Like ‘Made In China 2025’ plan, it would seek to create national champions by 2025
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Adam Behsudi  

Updated: 7:41pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

