China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s rising prices, driven by pork crisis, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Chinese consumers, businesses

  • China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012, driven by the price of pork doubling from a year earlier
  • Businesses are on the verge of closing, while the make-up of the Chinese dinner table is changing, after African swine fever destroyed the pig population
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:18am, 23 Nov, 2019

Rising pork prices hide a far bigger problem for China’s economy

  • Rising pork prices have put the spotlight on a rise in consumer inflation
  • The bigger picture is one of waning demand and slowing economic activity
Updated: 11:00am, 17 Nov, 2019

