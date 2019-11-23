China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012. Photo: Reuters
China’s rising prices, driven by pork crisis, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Chinese consumers, businesses
- China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012, driven by the price of pork doubling from a year earlier
- Businesses are on the verge of closing, while the make-up of the Chinese dinner table is changing, after African swine fever destroyed the pig population
Topic | China economy
China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012. Photo: Reuters