SCMP
China’s chief trade negotiator and Vice-Premier, Liu He, said at a dinner on Wednesday night that he was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching a phase one deal with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US, China on ‘doorstep’ of trade war deal, but ‘phase one’ tariff removal holding up talks, sources say

  • Hopes remain a watered-down deal can be reached before new US tariffs go into effect on December 15, although they are likely to be postponed
  • US President Donald Trump claims a deal has not been reached ‘because I haven’t wanted to,’ and because ‘I don’t think [China is] stepping up to the level that I want’
Finbarr Bermingham  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon

  • Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
  • Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
Cissy Zhou  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 3:49pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
