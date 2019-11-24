More than 8 million Chinese tourists visited Japan last year. Photo: Alamy
Chinese tourism to Japan hits record highs, as travellers turn their back on protest-hit Hong Kong, Taiwan
- Chinese tourism to Japan is booming, as mainland residents avoid protest-racked Hong Kong and restrictions limit travel to Taiwan
- With greater exposure, Chinese attitudes to Japan are changing
A trade row between Japan and South Korea has seen tourists from the two neighbours flock to Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Taiwan the big winner from Japan-South Korea trade row, as tourists spurn traditional hotspots
- The number of South Korean and Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan in September jumped from a year earlier as a result of tensions between Seoul and Tokyo
- Relations between the two countries have hit new lows, sparked by a feud over compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japanese factories during WWII
