More than 8 million Chinese tourists visited Japan last year. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

Chinese tourism to Japan hits record highs, as travellers turn their back on protest-hit Hong Kong, Taiwan

  • Chinese tourism to Japan is booming, as mainland residents avoid protest-racked Hong Kong and restrictions limit travel to Taiwan
  • With greater exposure, Chinese attitudes to Japan are changing
Topic |   Japan
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Nov, 2019

A trade row between Japan and South Korea has seen tourists from the two neighbours flock to Taiwan. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Taiwan the big winner from Japan-South Korea trade row, as tourists spurn traditional hotspots

  • The number of South Korean and Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan in September jumped from a year earlier as a result of tensions between Seoul and Tokyo
  • Relations between the two countries have hit new lows, sparked by a feud over compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japanese factories during WWII
Topic |   Japan
Ralph Jennings

Ralph Jennings  

Updated: 7:29am, 19 Nov, 2019

