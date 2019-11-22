China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says Beijing plans to make the state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’. Photo: AFP
China won’t give up its state-led economic model, top trade negotiator Liu He says
- Beijing plans to make its public sector ‘stronger, better and bigger’, vice-premier says in People’s Daily article
- Despite progress made on an interim deal, Liu’s comments suggest a long-term solution to US-China trade war will be harder to find
Topic | China economy
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says Beijing plans to make the state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’. Photo: AFP
State-owned enterprises play a key role in the Chinese economy. Photo: AFP
China’s state-owned enterprises help protect economy from foreign pressure and risks, says Communist Party economist
- US and EU have frequently complained that state firms enjoy an unfair competitive advantage but Wang Xiaoguang defends their role as a ‘buffer’ against international pressure
- Party School economist tells policy seminar that Beijing also values SOEs for fulfilling wider social responsibilities
Topic | State-owned enterprises
State-owned enterprises play a key role in the Chinese economy. Photo: AFP