Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says Beijing plans to make the state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China won’t give up its state-led economic model, top trade negotiator Liu He says

  • Beijing plans to make its public sector ‘stronger, better and bigger’, vice-premier says in People’s Daily article
  • Despite progress made on an interim deal, Liu’s comments suggest a long-term solution to US-China trade war will be harder to find
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:30pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says Beijing plans to make the state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
State-owned enterprises play a key role in the Chinese economy. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s state-owned enterprises help protect economy from foreign pressure and risks, says Communist Party economist

  • US and EU have frequently complained that state firms enjoy an unfair competitive advantage but Wang Xiaoguang defends their role as a ‘buffer’ against international pressure
  • Party School economist tells policy seminar that Beijing also values SOEs for fulfilling wider social responsibilities
Topic |   State-owned enterprises
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Updated: 11:10pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

State-owned enterprises play a key role in the Chinese economy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.