Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 22, 2019. (Photo by JASON LEE / POOL / AFP)
China Economy

China dampens blockchain fever with cryptocurrency trading crackdown

  • October speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping triggered surge in speculation
  • China’s central bank warns of ‘severe disruption’ to economic and financial order
Topic |   Blockchain
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:50am, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 22, 2019. (Photo by JASON LEE / POOL / AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ezubao, once China’s biggest peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, folded in 2016 having collected 59.8 billion yuan (US$8.5 billion) from more than 900,000 investors. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s blockchain development should learn from P2P lending mistakes, researcher warns

  • A task force will seek to eliminate risks associated with peer-to-peer online lending platforms after the savings of millions of individuals were trapped
  • Blockchain, the technology that underlies bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, was endorsed by President Xi Jinping last week, leading to an increase in interest
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 11:35am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ezubao, once China’s biggest peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, folded in 2016 having collected 59.8 billion yuan (US$8.5 billion) from more than 900,000 investors. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.