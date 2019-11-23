China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 22, 2019. (Photo by JASON LEE / POOL / AFP)
China dampens blockchain fever with cryptocurrency trading crackdown
- October speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping triggered surge in speculation
- China’s central bank warns of ‘severe disruption’ to economic and financial order
Ezubao, once China’s biggest peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, folded in 2016 having collected 59.8 billion yuan (US$8.5 billion) from more than 900,000 investors. Photo: Reuters
China’s blockchain development should learn from P2P lending mistakes, researcher warns
- A task force will seek to eliminate risks associated with peer-to-peer online lending platforms after the savings of millions of individuals were trapped
- Blockchain, the technology that underlies bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, was endorsed by President Xi Jinping last week, leading to an increase in interest
