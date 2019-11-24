Channels

China has authorised poultry imports from 172 facilities in the US. Photo: AP
China Economy

US moves closer to resuming chicken exports to China as Beijing approves processing plants

  • Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride and Sanderson Farms among 172 plants to be approved
  • China banned US poultry imports in 2015 following an outbreak of bird flu, but lifted the restriction this month as part of ongoing trade negotiations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:00pm, 24 Nov, 2019

African Swine Fever has helped wipe out up to half of China’s pig population, cutting demand for US soybeans. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trump’s US$50 billion China farm deal ‘not possible’ after trade war market shift

  • US President has repeatedly called for China to buy US$50 billion of American farm goods, which is more than double the US$24 billion record in 2012
  • African swine fever has killed demand for biggest US export, soybeans, while other countries have supplanted America in agricultural supply chain
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 12:00am, 16 Nov, 2019

