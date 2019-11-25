Technicians exit a cooling chamber adjacent to a wall of bitcoin mining machines at a mining facility in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s cryptocurrency miners look to capitalise on policy shift and cheap power, despite trading ban
- In a surprising policy shift in late October, China’s economic planning agency removed cryptocurrency mining from a list of activities set for elimination
- China dominates 70 per cent of global mining operations, although trading cryptocurrency is banned
China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 22, 2019. (Photo by JASON LEE / POOL / AFP)
China dampens blockchain fever with cryptocurrency trading crackdown
- October speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping triggered surge in speculation
- China’s central bank warns of ‘severe disruption’ to economic and financial order
