Technicians exit a cooling chamber adjacent to a wall of bitcoin mining machines at a mining facility in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s cryptocurrency miners look to capitalise on policy shift and cheap power, despite trading ban

  • In a surprising policy shift in late October, China’s economic planning agency removed cryptocurrency mining from a list of activities set for elimination
  • China dominates 70 per cent of global mining operations, although trading cryptocurrency is banned
Topic |   Digital currencies
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:59pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Technicians exit a cooling chamber adjacent to a wall of bitcoin mining machines at a mining facility in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Bloomberg
China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 22, 2019. (Photo by JASON LEE / POOL / AFP)
China Economy

China dampens blockchain fever with cryptocurrency trading crackdown

  • October speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping triggered surge in speculation
  • China’s central bank warns of ‘severe disruption’ to economic and financial order
Topic |   Blockchain
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:50am, 25 Nov, 2019

China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 22, 2019. (Photo by JASON LEE / POOL / AFP)
