Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese workers unload pork in a wholesale hall of a market in Beijing, China, 18 November 2019. The Chinese agricultural ministry has urged all-out efforts in China's nine provincial-level regions to restore hog production while authorities were engaged in efforts to prevent and control African swine fever, according to media reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China pork crisis far from over, despite green shoots of recovery in pig inventory, analysts say

  • On Friday, China’s agricultural ministry said inventory of breeding sows showed the first monthly increase since April 2018, suggesting a ‘bottoming out’
  • But analysts are convinced the problem will continue to plague China into next year, with further falls in pig population and surges in pork prices expected
Topic |   African swine fever
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese workers unload pork in a wholesale hall of a market in Beijing, China, 18 November 2019. The Chinese agricultural ministry has urged all-out efforts in China's nine provincial-level regions to restore hog production while authorities were engaged in efforts to prevent and control African swine fever, according to media reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says Beijing plans to make the state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China will make state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’, top trade negotiator Liu He says

  • The preferential treatment China gives its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is one of the key disputes between Washington and Beijing
  • Despite progress made on an interim deal, the comments suggest a long-term solution to US-China trade war will be harder to find
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 11:43am, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says Beijing plans to make the state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.