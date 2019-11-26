Chinese workers unload pork in a wholesale hall of a market in Beijing, China, 18 November 2019. The Chinese agricultural ministry has urged all-out efforts in China's nine provincial-level regions to restore hog production while authorities were engaged in efforts to prevent and control African swine fever, according to media reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China pork crisis far from over, despite green shoots of recovery in pig inventory, analysts say
- On Friday, China’s agricultural ministry said inventory of breeding sows showed the first monthly increase since April 2018, suggesting a ‘bottoming out’
- But analysts are convinced the problem will continue to plague China into next year, with further falls in pig population and surges in pork prices expected
Topic | African swine fever
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says Beijing plans to make the state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’. Photo: AFP
China will make state economy ‘stronger, better and bigger’, top trade negotiator Liu He says
- The preferential treatment China gives its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is one of the key disputes between Washington and Beijing
- Despite progress made on an interim deal, the comments suggest a long-term solution to US-China trade war will be harder to find
Topic | China economy
