Hong Kong’s port was ranked number seven in the world last year, slipping out of the top five busiest container terminals for the first time. Photo: Martin Chan
China state-owned firms should play bigger role in Hong Kong shipping, says China Merchants
- Government-backed companies could compliment the business models of private firms in the financial hub, says China Merchants Energy Shipping
- State and private collaboration could boost development of Greater Bay Area and help the performance of Hong Kong port, state firms says
Topic | China economy
Hong Kong’s port was ranked number seven in the world last year, slipping out of the top five busiest container terminals for the first time. Photo: Martin Chan
The trading and logistics industry is one of Hong Kong’s economic pillars, accounting for 21 per cent of gross domestic product. Photo: Roy Issa
US-China trade war has caused major shift in global trade landscape, says Li & Fung
- US-China trade war has created an increasingly complex global trade environment, especially for the logistics industry, says global trading group Li & Fung
- Companies should diversify their sourcing base to avoid tariffs and consider onshoring in major consumer markets, Hong Kong company says
Topic | China economy
The trading and logistics industry is one of Hong Kong’s economic pillars, accounting for 21 per cent of gross domestic product. Photo: Roy Issa