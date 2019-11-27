Channels

Hong Kong’s port was ranked number seven in the world last year, slipping out of the top five busiest container terminals for the first time. Photo: Martin Chan
China Economy

China state-owned firms should play bigger role in Hong Kong shipping, says China Merchants

  • Government-backed companies could compliment the business models of private firms in the financial hub, says China Merchants Energy Shipping
  • State and private collaboration could boost development of Greater Bay Area and help the performance of Hong Kong port, state firms says
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:45am, 27 Nov, 2019

The trading and logistics industry is one of Hong Kong’s economic pillars, accounting for 21 per cent of gross domestic product. Photo: Roy Issa
China Economy

US-China trade war has caused major shift in global trade landscape, says Li & Fung

  • US-China trade war has created an increasingly complex global trade environment, especially for the logistics industry, says global trading group Li & Fung
  • Companies should diversify their sourcing base to avoid tariffs and consider onshoring in major consumer markets, Hong Kong company says
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 5:01pm, 20 Nov, 2019

The trading and logistics industry is one of Hong Kong’s economic pillars, accounting for 21 per cent of gross domestic product. Photo: Roy Issa
