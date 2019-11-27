EU voices have voiced concern that Hong Kong’s political crisis could undermine the city’s reputation for stability. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s status as trade hub based on political stability, EU figures in protest-racked city warn
- EU voices add to international perception that Hong Kong’s political situation is threatening to stymie its position as an international commercial centre
- City remains a ‘gateway to China’ and protests have only had a ‘minor impact’ on inbound investment, but this could change, Rhodium Group economist warns
October’s fall in industrial profits to was worse than a 5.3 per cent contraction in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s October industrial profits post biggest fall since 2011 amid trade war and sliding producer prices
- Profits at China’s industrial enterprises shrank 9.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, the biggest fall since 2011
- The contraction shows continued problems for the world’s second largest economy as it battles slow growth amid a trade war with the United States
