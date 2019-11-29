China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters
Trade war: US soybean farmers anxiously await China deal, but Brazil, Argentina exporters hope for ‘no deal’
- Donald Trump said US-China deal in ‘final throes’, but the clock is ticking for farmers in the United States who may lose out to incoming crops from South America
- Argentinian trader said that farmers are hoping for ‘no deal’ in the hope that its strong exports to China can continue
Topic | US-China trade war
China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters
Trade related industries, such as chemicals, paper, and car parts, all posted double-digit profit declines in October, while industries that contribute to infrastructure construction projects had profits that more than doubled over the last year, ING economists said in a note. Photo: Reuters
Trade war robbing Peter to pay Paul as China’s plummeting industrial profits only tell part of the story
- Industrial profits plunged 9.9 per cent in October compared to a year earlier, the largest drop since the data was first reported in 2011
- Trade-related industries under pressure, but infrastructure-related sectors benefiting from government stimulus efforts to offset trade war with the US
Topic | US-China trade war
Trade related industries, such as chemicals, paper, and car parts, all posted double-digit profit declines in October, while industries that contribute to infrastructure construction projects had profits that more than doubled over the last year, ING economists said in a note. Photo: Reuters