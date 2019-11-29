Chinese car part exporters say they have seen an uptick in sales in Africa. Photo: Reuters
China small manufacturers’ rising exports to Africa help offset plunging sales to US amid trade war
- Some Chinese exporters say a sharp uptick in exports to belt and road countries, particularly in Africa, has helped offset declining demand in the US
- Sales are being supported by cheap lending to foreign buyers by Chinese banks and improved transport links, exporters say
Topic | China economy
Chinese car part exporters say they have seen an uptick in sales in Africa. Photo: Reuters
China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters
Trade war: US soybean farmers anxiously await China deal, but Brazil, Argentina exporters hope for ‘no deal’
- Donald Trump said US-China deal in ‘final throes’, but the clock is ticking for farmers in the United States who may lose out to incoming crops from South America
- Argentinian trader said that farmers are hoping for ‘no deal’ in the hope that its strong exports to China can continue
Topic | US-China trade war
China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters