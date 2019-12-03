Employees work at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China. Photo: Reuters
China economic slowdown: debate heats up on whether Beijing should shoot for 6 per cent growth in 2020
- Economic heavyweights in China are torn on whether Beijing should inject the levels of stimulus that would be needed to achieve 6 per cent growth next year
- Yu Yongding, noted economist, said 6 per cent should be top priority, while others such as Gao Shanwen said it is an unrealistic target
Topic | China economy
Chinese car part exporters say they have seen an uptick in sales in Africa. Photo: Reuters
China small manufacturers’ rising exports to Africa help offset plunging sales to US amid trade war
- Some Chinese exporters say a sharp uptick in exports to belt and road countries, particularly in Africa, has helped offset declining demand in the US
- Sales are being supported by cheap lending to foreign buyers by Chinese banks and improved transport links, exporters say
