Employees work at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economic slowdown: debate heats up on whether Beijing should shoot for 6 per cent growth in 2020

  • Economic heavyweights in China are torn on whether Beijing should inject the levels of stimulus that would be needed to achieve 6 per cent growth next year
  • Yu Yongding, noted economist, said 6 per cent should be top priority, while others such as Gao Shanwen said it is an unrealistic target
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Dec, 2019

Chinese car part exporters say they have seen an uptick in sales in Africa. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China small manufacturers’ rising exports to Africa help offset plunging sales to US amid trade war

  • Some Chinese exporters say a sharp uptick in exports to belt and road countries, particularly in Africa, has helped offset declining demand in the US
  • Sales are being supported by cheap lending to foreign buyers by Chinese banks and improved transport links, exporters say
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 11:41pm, 29 Nov, 2019

