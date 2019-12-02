Channels

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October and above the 49.5 predicted in a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Photo: AP
China economic recovery to be short-lived despite manufacturing rebound as analysts fail to upgrade forecasts

  • The private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up on Monday following a surprise growth in the official index at the weekend
  • Expansion across China’s factories in November has not led to any upgrade in economic growth forecasts for 2020
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:15pm, 2 Dec, 2019

Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said China’s inflation was at a moderate level. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s central bank hints at possibility of higher 2020 inflation target for more monetary leeway

  • Central bank governor Yi Gang said in a signed article that inflation targets at 4 per cent or higher were appropriate for developing countries
  • Soaring pork prices are putting significant upwards pressure on China’s 3 per cent inflation target for this year
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:43pm, 2 Dec, 2019

