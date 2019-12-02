The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October and above the 49.5 predicted in a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Photo: AP
China economic recovery to be short-lived despite manufacturing rebound as analysts fail to upgrade forecasts
- The private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up on Monday following a surprise growth in the official index at the weekend
- Expansion across China’s factories in November has not led to any upgrade in economic growth forecasts for 2020
Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said China’s inflation was at a moderate level. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s central bank hints at possibility of higher 2020 inflation target for more monetary leeway
- Central bank governor Yi Gang said in a signed article that inflation targets at 4 per cent or higher were appropriate for developing countries
- Soaring pork prices are putting significant upwards pressure on China’s 3 per cent inflation target for this year
