Sales in China’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) market jumped 62 per cent last year, versus a 2.8 per cent drop in all car sales. Photo: AFP
China’s new energy vehicle sales hoped be 25 per cent of all car sales in 2025, draft ministry plan shows
- China sold 28.1 million cars in 2018, including 1.3 million new energy vehicles (NEVs)
- Sales of NEVs have been a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster car market, but a steep cut in subsidies this year has dented sales in recent months
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October and above the 49.5 predicted in a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Photo: AP
China economic recovery to be short-lived despite manufacturing rebound as analysts fail to upgrade forecasts
- The private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up on Monday following a surprise growth in the official index at the weekend
- Expansion across China’s factories in November has not led to any upgrade in economic growth forecasts for 2020
