Sales in China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) market jumped 62 per cent last year, versus a 2.8 per cent drop in all car sales. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China's new energy vehicle sales hoped be 25 per cent of all car sales in 2025, draft ministry plan shows

  • China sold 28.1 million cars in 2018, including 1.3 million new energy vehicles (NEVs)
  • Sales of NEVs have been a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster car market, but a steep cut in subsidies this year has dented sales in recent months
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:17pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Sales in China’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) market jumped 62 per cent last year, versus a 2.8 per cent drop in all car sales. Photo: AFP
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October and above the 49.5 predicted in a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Photo: AP
China Economy

China economic recovery to be short-lived despite manufacturing rebound as analysts fail to upgrade forecasts

  • The private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up on Monday following a surprise growth in the official index at the weekend
  • Expansion across China's factories in November has not led to any upgrade in economic growth forecasts for 2020
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 9:21am, 3 Dec, 2019

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October and above the 49.5 predicted in a Bloomberg poll of analysts. Photo: AP
