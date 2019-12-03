US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election
- US President Donald Trump says it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
- He adds that he ‘likes the idea’ of waiting until after the US presidential election
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters
Trade war: US soybean farmers anxiously await China deal, but Brazil, Argentina exporters hope for ‘no deal’
- Donald Trump said US-China deal in ‘final throes’, but the clock is ticking for farmers in the United States who may lose out to incoming crops from South America
- Argentinian trader said that farmers are hoping for ‘no deal’ in the hope that its strong exports to China can continue
Topic | US-China trade war
China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters