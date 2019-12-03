Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump: ‘no deadline’ for trade war deal with China, may come after US election

  • US President Donald Trump says it is up to him to decide whether to make a deal with China
  • He adds that he ‘likes the idea’ of waiting until after the US presidential election
Topic |   Donald Trump
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 6:57pm, 3 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trade war: US soybean farmers anxiously await China deal, but Brazil, Argentina exporters hope for ‘no deal’

  • Donald Trump said US-China deal in ‘final throes’, but the clock is ticking for farmers in the United States who may lose out to incoming crops from South America
  • Argentinian trader said that farmers are hoping for ‘no deal’ in the hope that its strong exports to China can continue
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 9:15pm, 29 Nov, 2019

China bought more than 6 million metric tonnes (13 billion pounds) of Argentinian beans this year, out of its total demand of roughly 85 million metric tonnes (187 billion pounds). Photo: Reuters
