There is currently no cure for African swine fever, which has devastated China’s domestic herds and caused a 70 per cent rise in pork prices due to the resulting shortages. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

‘Mutant pigs’ could halt China’s pork crisis as DNA researchers fight to tackle African swine fever outbreak

  • African swine fever has killed over 100 million pigs in China, sending pork prices and overall consumer inflation to record highs
  • China outspends every other country except the United States on research and development with US$445 billion spent in 2017
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:08pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese workers unload pork in a wholesale hall of a market in Beijing, China, 18 November 2019. The Chinese agricultural ministry has urged all-out efforts in China's nine provincial-level regions to restore hog production while authorities were engaged in efforts to prevent and control African swine fever, according to media reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China pork crisis far from over, despite green shoots of recovery in pig inventory, analysts say

  • On Friday, China’s agricultural ministry said inventory of breeding sows showed the first monthly increase since April 2018, suggesting a ‘bottoming out’
  • But analysts are convinced the problem will continue to plague China into next year, with further falls in pig population and surges in pork prices expected
Topic |   African swine fever
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

