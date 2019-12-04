There is currently no cure for African swine fever, which has devastated China’s domestic herds and caused a 70 per cent rise in pork prices due to the resulting shortages. Photo: Reuters
‘Mutant pigs’ could halt China’s pork crisis as DNA researchers fight to tackle African swine fever outbreak
- African swine fever has killed over 100 million pigs in China, sending pork prices and overall consumer inflation to record highs
- China outspends every other country except the United States on research and development with US$445 billion spent in 2017
Topic | China economy
Chinese workers unload pork in a wholesale hall of a market in Beijing, China, 18 November 2019. The Chinese agricultural ministry has urged all-out efforts in China's nine provincial-level regions to restore hog production while authorities were engaged in efforts to prevent and control African swine fever, according to media reports. Photo: EPA-EFE
Topic | African swine fever
