The trade war between Xi Jinping’s China and Donald Trump’s United States is expected to be high on the agenda at the Central Economic Work Conference. Photo: AFP
China 2020 GDP growth target to be set at ‘around 6 per cent’ at top economic policy meeting
- The Central Economic Work Conference is to take place in Beijing later this month with trade war uncertainty still hanging over China
- The important policymaking meeting is set to allow modest expansion of fiscal and monetary policies to support economy without resorting to massive stimulus
Topic | China economy
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer talks to China's Vice Premier Liu He during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Reuters
‘Trade war fatigue’ weighing on US-China business ties, but few expect December tariff hike to take place
- Businesses dependent on US-China trade have become fed up with the constant flow of mixed messages coming from the White House and its advisers
- China watchers suggest that little has changed despite steady stream of commentary, with December 15 tariffs not expected to be enforced
Topic | US-China trade war
