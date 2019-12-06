Channels

The trade war between Xi Jinping’s China and Donald Trump’s United States is expected to be high on the agenda at the Central Economic Work Conference. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China 2020 GDP growth target to be set at ‘around 6 per cent’ at top economic policy meeting

  • The Central Economic Work Conference is to take place in Beijing later this month with trade war uncertainty still hanging over China
  • The important policymaking meeting is set to allow modest expansion of fiscal and monetary policies to support economy without resorting to massive stimulus
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 7:03am, 6 Dec, 2019

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer talks to China's Vice Premier Liu He during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

‘Trade war fatigue’ weighing on US-China business ties, but few expect December tariff hike to take place

  • Businesses dependent on US-China trade have become fed up with the constant flow of mixed messages coming from the White House and its advisers
  • China watchers suggest that little has changed despite steady stream of commentary, with December 15 tariffs not expected to be enforced
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 2:07am, 6 Dec, 2019

