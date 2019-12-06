Channels

Tong Hsing Electronic Industries of Taipei has a registered capital of NT$1.654 billion (US$542 million). Photo: Handout
China Economy

Trade war pushing Taiwanese firms back home, with reshoring raising island’s GDP growth rate

  • Island government has approved 156 new investment projects this year, many relocating from China or opting to add capacity in Taiwan to avoid US tariffs
  • US President Donald Trump has placed American tariffs on US$360 billion worth of goods made in China
Topic |   China economy
Ralph Jennings

Ralph Jennings  

Updated: 8:30pm, 6 Dec, 2019

The trade war between Xi Jinping’s China and Donald Trump’s United States is expected to be high on the agenda at the Central Economic Work Conference. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China 2020 GDP growth target seen to be set at ‘around 6 per cent’ at top economic policy meeting

  • The Central Economic Work Conference is to take place in Beijing later this month with trade war uncertainty still hanging over China
  • The important policymaking meeting is set to allow modest expansion of fiscal and monetary policies to support economy without resorting to massive stimulus
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:51am, 6 Dec, 2019

