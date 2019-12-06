Tong Hsing Electronic Industries of Taipei has a registered capital of NT$1.654 billion (US$542 million). Photo: Handout
Trade war pushing Taiwanese firms back home, with reshoring raising island’s GDP growth rate
- Island government has approved 156 new investment projects this year, many relocating from China or opting to add capacity in Taiwan to avoid US tariffs
- US President Donald Trump has placed American tariffs on US$360 billion worth of goods made in China
The trade war between Xi Jinping’s China and Donald Trump’s United States is expected to be high on the agenda at the Central Economic Work Conference. Photo: AFP
China 2020 GDP growth target seen to be set at ‘around 6 per cent’ at top economic policy meeting
- The Central Economic Work Conference is to take place in Beijing later this month with trade war uncertainty still hanging over China
- The important policymaking meeting is set to allow modest expansion of fiscal and monetary policies to support economy without resorting to massive stimulus
