Neither the US nor China appears in a rush to agree an interim trade deal. Photo: Reuters
China should ‘show strength’ and address US demands, says leading reformist Li Ruogu
- Former bank chief tells Sanya forum country should start making structural economic reforms that would help bring trade war to an end
- United States and other Western countries have long called for Beijing to offer business a level playing field but Li warns some changes have not been ‘well-implemented’
Topic | US-China trade war
