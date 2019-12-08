Photo: AP
China’s clampdown on illegal meat puts US$2 billion trade at risk
- India scrambles to find new buyers as Beijing tightens controls due to African swine fever
- South Asian nation cannot directly sell buffalo meat to China due to a ban introduced by Beijing in 2001 following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth
Topic | China economy
Photo: AP
China’s African swine fever crisis has led to the death of millions of pigs, but some small farmers have been capitalising on soaring pork prices. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork crisis creates bumper payday for small-time farmers willing to take a risk
- While African swine fever has devastated China’s pig farming industry, some fortunate farmers have capitalised on the catastrophe
- Analysts said that despite the worst of the epidemic likely to be behind China, prices of pork will continue to surge in 2020, largely due to Lunar New Year demand
Topic | Food and agriculture
China’s African swine fever crisis has led to the death of millions of pigs, but some small farmers have been capitalising on soaring pork prices. Photo: Reuters