Three workers died in 2017 during the construction of the Menghua railway. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

The Chinese blacklist that companies pay US$2,500 an hour to avoid

  • Companies fear inclusion in China’s corporate social credit system, which can result in punishment for bad behaviour
  • Beijing says system is designed to scare companies straight
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:14pm, 8 Dec, 2019

A blood donation centre in Shenzhen. Officials are being urged to incentivise volunteers. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

China’s social credit system expands to target social security fraud and reward blood donors

  • Social security ministry says individuals and companies that break law could face credit blacklisting on top of criminal penalties
  • Health officials urge local governments to look at ways of rewarding people who give blood
Topic |   China's social credit system
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 6:35am, 28 Nov, 2019

