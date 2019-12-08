Three workers died in 2017 during the construction of the Menghua railway. Photo: Xinhua
The Chinese blacklist that companies pay US$2,500 an hour to avoid
- Companies fear inclusion in China’s corporate social credit system, which can result in punishment for bad behaviour
- Beijing says system is designed to scare companies straight
Topic | China economy
A blood donation centre in Shenzhen. Officials are being urged to incentivise volunteers. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s social credit system expands to target social security fraud and reward blood donors
- Social security ministry says individuals and companies that break law could face credit blacklisting on top of criminal penalties
- Health officials urge local governments to look at ways of rewarding people who give blood
Topic | China's social credit system
