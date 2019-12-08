Channels

A new report says China should gradually reduce the corporate income tax rate to 20 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China should slash business tax rates if it wants to compete with the United States, study says

  • Report sponsored by industry ministry recommends cutting corporate income tax rate to 20 per cent to bring it in line with America
  • VAT should also be reduced by a further three points following similar cut in April
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 7:01pm, 8 Dec, 2019

A new report says China should gradually reduce the corporate income tax rate to 20 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Chinese policymakers have yet to set a growth target for next year. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese government advisers warn against major stimulus to keep economy on track

  • Economic forum told that structural reforms will be the best way to unlock the country’s economic potential
  • Event in Sanya warned that government intervention to hit specific growth targets will have a negative effect
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:23am, 8 Dec, 2019

Chinese policymakers have yet to set a growth target for next year. Photo: Reuters
