A new report says China should gradually reduce the corporate income tax rate to 20 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China should slash business tax rates if it wants to compete with the United States, study says
- Report sponsored by industry ministry recommends cutting corporate income tax rate to 20 per cent to bring it in line with America
- VAT should also be reduced by a further three points following similar cut in April
Topic | China economy
Chinese policymakers have yet to set a growth target for next year. Photo: Reuters
Chinese government advisers warn against major stimulus to keep economy on track
- Economic forum told that structural reforms will be the best way to unlock the country’s economic potential
- Event in Sanya warned that government intervention to hit specific growth targets will have a negative effect
Topic | China economy
