Months of anti-government protests have caused some observers to speculate on the future of the Hong Kong dollar peg. Photo: KY Cheng
Economy /  China Economy

Hong Kong dollar peg: why the city’s linked exchange system is an important buffer against financial crisis

  • Ongoing anti-government protests have led to some speculation that Hong Kong could be forced to sever its peg to the US dollar
  • But the city’s de facto central bank has stressed the importance of the linked exchange system, which was introduced in 1983 to avert a financial crisis
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Dec, 2019

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act could pave the way for diplomatic action and economic sanctions against Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Economy

Hong Kong democracy act and future of ‘one country, two systems’ worry investors as city reels from protests

  • The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act needs to be signed by US President Donald Trump to become law after it was passed by the US Senate
  • The ‘one country, two systems’ policy guarantees Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy under the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 2:16pm, 23 Nov, 2019

