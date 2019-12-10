China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from a 3.8 per cent gain in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s pork price jumps 110 per cent, sending inflation rocketing to eight-year
- The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from a 3.8 per cent gain in October
- China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, was minus 1.4 per cent year-on-year in November
China’s African swine fever crisis has led to the death of millions of pigs, but some small farmers have been capitalising on soaring pork prices. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork crisis creates bumper payday for small-time farmers willing to take a risk
- While African swine fever has devastated China’s pig farming industry, some fortunate farmers have capitalised on the catastrophe
- Analysts said that despite the worst of the epidemic likely to be behind China, prices of pork will continue to surge in 2020, largely due to Lunar New Year demand
