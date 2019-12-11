Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Samsung’s complex in Huizhou was until October, the South Korean companies’ last smartphone factory in China. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Economy /  China Economy

Samsung: China smartphone factory closure leaves local community counting the cost

  • The South Korean firm closed its last smartphone factory in China in October after it had operated at the Jinxinda complex in Huizhou city for almost 30 years
  • Samsung relocated production to Vietnam and India in response in large part to the trade war between China and the United States
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Samsung’s complex in Huizhou was until October, the South Korean companies’ last smartphone factory in China. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from a 3.8 per cent gain in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China’s pork price jumps 110 per cent, sending consumer inflation rocketing to eight-year high

  • The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from a 3.8 per cent gain in October
  • China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, was minus 1.4 per cent year-on-year in November
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 11:28pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from a 3.8 per cent gain in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.