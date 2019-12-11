Samsung’s complex in Huizhou was until October, the South Korean companies’ last smartphone factory in China. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Samsung: China smartphone factory closure leaves local community counting the cost
- The South Korean firm closed its last smartphone factory in China in October after it had operated at the Jinxinda complex in Huizhou city for almost 30 years
- Samsung relocated production to Vietnam and India in response in large part to the trade war between China and the United States
China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from a 3.8 per cent gain in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s pork price jumps 110 per cent, sending consumer inflation rocketing to eight-year high
- The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, up from a 3.8 per cent gain in October
- China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, was minus 1.4 per cent year-on-year in November
