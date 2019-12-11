Chen Deming, who headed China’s Ministry of Commerce in Beijing from 2007 to 2013, was speaking at “China Conference USA: Competition or Cooperation?” on Tuesday, the first event hosted by the South China Morning Post in New York. Photo: SCMP Pictures
China, US decoupling ‘unthinkable’ says former commerce minister
- Chen Deming, who headed the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, hit back at the idea the ongoing trade war could force the world’s two largest economies to disengage
- His speech in New York came five days before US tariffs on US$156 billion of Chinese products are set to come into force
Topic | US-China trade war
Chen Deming, who headed China’s Ministry of Commerce in Beijing from 2007 to 2013, was speaking at “China Conference USA: Competition or Cooperation?” on Tuesday, the first event hosted by the South China Morning Post in New York. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Wendy Cutler says conflicting considerations are weighing on the chief negotiators from the US and China. Photo: Handout
Trade war: US-China deal deadline ‘likely to be missed’, former US trade negotiator Wendy Cutler says
- ‘The last mile is always the most difficult’, former official tells China Conference USA
- Both sides have said they are close to an agreement, but each needs to ‘show they got something’, she says
Topic | US-China trade war
Wendy Cutler says conflicting considerations are weighing on the chief negotiators from the US and China. Photo: Handout