Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former acting deputy US trade representative Wendy Cutler at 'China Conference USA: Competition or Cooperation?' sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

US-China trade deal deadline ‘likely to be missed’

  • Last mile is the hardest, former US trade negotiator tells China Conference USA
  • Both sides haves said they are close to agreement, but each needs a ‘win-win’ deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 10:17am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former acting deputy US trade representative Wendy Cutler at 'China Conference USA: Competition or Cooperation?' sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kurt Tong, former US consul general to Hong Kong, speaks in New York on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP
China /  Diplomacy

US-China trade war fallout among crucial factors that will ripple into next decade, analysts say

  • Governments’ directions – whether the US tilts toward isolationism or internationalism, and if China remains authoritarian or liberalises – are seen as key
  • The protest crisis was also discussed, with a panellist pointing out that Hongkongers have deep frustrations that have not been addressed
Topic |   China Conference
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 9:18am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kurt Tong, former US consul general to Hong Kong, speaks in New York on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.