Former acting deputy US trade representative Wendy Cutler at 'China Conference USA: Competition or Cooperation?' sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Handout
US-China trade deal deadline ‘likely to be missed’
- Last mile is the hardest, former US trade negotiator tells China Conference USA
- Both sides haves said they are close to agreement, but each needs a ‘win-win’ deal
Topic | US-China trade war
Former acting deputy US trade representative Wendy Cutler at 'China Conference USA: Competition or Cooperation?' sponsored by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Handout
Kurt Tong, former US consul general to Hong Kong, speaks in New York on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP
US-China trade war fallout among crucial factors that will ripple into next decade, analysts say
- Governments’ directions – whether the US tilts toward isolationism or internationalism, and if China remains authoritarian or liberalises – are seen as key
- The protest crisis was also discussed, with a panellist pointing out that Hongkongers have deep frustrations that have not been addressed
Topic | China Conference
Kurt Tong, former US consul general to Hong Kong, speaks in New York on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP