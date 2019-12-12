Trade war: China remains tight-lipped on talks as December 15 tariff deadline looms
- China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says only that ‘the two teams are keeping in close communication’
- Lead negotiators from China and US are expected to speak by phone before Sunday, when new tariffs are due to be implemented, says former US trade official
China is remaining tight-lipped on the status of trade talks with the United States, despite a looming Sunday deadline for the imposition of new US tariffs.
Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday that “the two teams are keeping in close communication”, but added he “had no more details” on whether to expect progress in the next few days.
The comments come just three days before a new 15 per cent US tariff on the bulk of China’s remaining exports is due to come into effect. China is set to implement retaliatory tariffs on US goods of 5 and 10 per cent if the deadlock is not broken.
A draft note is usually posted in the Federal Register, the official record of US government announcements, about five working days ahead of any tariff change. Given the new duty is scheduled for Sunday, there is not time for this protocol, but previous introductions or postponements of tariffs have been announced a day before implementation under the Trump administration.
“This administration has not been fastidious about such procedures. There are Federal Register notices, but they come when they come,” said Phil Levy, a trade economist and former senior trade adviser to former US president George W. Bush.
Trump is expected to meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday, after which he will decide on whether to go ahead with the tariff or cancel it, Bloomberg reported.
Reuters, meanwhile, cited an unnamed White House source saying “I'm expecting them to raise the tariffs on Sunday”, adding that “the administration is preparing its talking points about how that is the right thing to do. The message is that it will not be painful”.
The source suspected that Trump may be emboldened by news about China’s struggling economy, which could help swing his decision on whether to push ahead with Sunday’s tariffs.
“There’s supposed to be another call between now and the 15th between lead Chinese and US negotiators,” the source added. It is understood that while conference calls have been held between US and Chinese negotiators, they have been at deputy level.
“He [Trump] is obviously not in a good mood because of the impeachment process,” said the source, who wished to remain anonymous. “But he has also been buoyed by the strong jobs report and stock markets still close to record highs, and that Democrats finally agreed on the revised Nafta deal.
“Trump has the view that the Chinese are in a tougher position [than the US]. Some of that is just selective hearing on his part because he has folks who are telling them that the Chinese economy is in much worse shape than anyone would like to believe.
“He gets all these reports of companies are shutting down plants in Southern China and moving to Vietnam and elsewhere and that inflation is high due to the pork situation. So I could easily see him put those tariffs on.”
The stock markets seem to play a key role in shaping Trump’s trade policy, which has led many to speculate that he would not enforce the 15 per cent tariff on around US$156 billion of Chinese goods because it would potentially tank the market before Christmas.
“This would obviously really stoke the markets, but it would take place over the weekend, so that may be less of a consideration,” said the source, who spent more than two decades devising and implementing US foreign and trade policy.
Pressure is mounting from business groups in the US to postpone the additional tariffs, which would hit consumer goods that have previously been left out of the 18-month US-China trade war.
A letter to Trump penned by a coalition of 150 associations called Americans for Free Trade, read: “We urge you to reach a phase one deal with China and take the necessary steps to resolve the ongoing trade dispute.”
“We think it is incredibly important for the ongoing negotiations to be allowed to continue without the spectre of new tariffs taking effect before a deal is signed,” their statement continued.
“As you noted when the Tranche 4B tariffs [set for December 15] were announced, you delayed implementation of those tariffs specifically to avoid harming American consumers over the holidays. This delay should be extended until a deal is reached.”
However, more than 260 domestic manufacturers expressed their “sincerest appreciation” for the tariffs in response to China’s repeated “violation of intellectual property” in a letter circulated by the Coalition for a Prosperous America.
China, US decoupling ‘unthinkable’ says former commerce minister
- Chen Deming, who headed the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, hit back at the idea the ongoing trade war could force the world’s two largest economies to disengage
- His speech in New York came five days before US tariffs on US$156 billion of Chinese products are set to come into force
China’s former commerce minister has issued a strong rebuff against “unthinkable” suggestions that the world’s two largest economies could disengage from each other due to the ongoing tensions caused by the trade war, with Chen Deming saying: “To hell with decoupling!”
“Is globalisation falling into ‘hemispherisation’ or is the whole process halted? Whoever insists on decoupling …. will fall behind and even be phased out in the advancement of science and technology. To hell with decoupling!” said Chen, who headed the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing from 2007 to 2013.
His speech underscored Beijing’s concerns about losing its connection with the US as the costly trade war, launched by US President Donald Trump in July 2018, chips away at a bilateral relationship also frayed by a rising rivalry over technology, geopolitics and ideology.
While Chen believes a complete US-China disengagement is unthinkable, some analysts speaking at China Conference USA: Competition or Cooperation? on Tuesday, the first event hosted by the South China Morning Post in New York, said a “decoupling” was already under way.
Wendy Cutler, a former diplomat and negotiator for the Office of the US Trade Representative under president Barack Obama who is now vice-president and managing director of the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington, said that decoupling “is happening now”, particularly where national security is a concern, although the extent of the separation so far is unclear.
It is growing increasingly unlikely that a US-China trade deal will be completed this week, although the tariffs are not expected to be implemented as both sides seek to de-escalate the trade war.
“When China gets the US dollar, China will again invest the dollars back into the US or buy US Treasuries … isn't such a deal a good one?” he asked, with China continuing to to be one of the world’s largest holders of US debt, slipping from first to second behind Japan in June.
Chen said China was left with no choice but to hit back when the US started the tariff war, and its measures will hurt the US economy. For example, he said, China’s additional tariffs on US cars imposed last year have caused US car brands to lose orders to their German and Japanese rivals, and could translate into a loss of as many as 50,000 to 80,000 US jobs by the end of the trade war, according to Chen’s calculations.
China is the second largest market for US new passenger vehicles and light trucks, after Canada. In 2018, the US exported US$5.19 billion worth of cars to China, down from the peak of US$9.9 billion in 2014.
At the same time, Chen, one of a group of Chinese technocrats who helped the country transform from an economic backwater into a global powerhouse, said China has no intention of challenging America’s global role.
“The priority of the Chinese government is to put its own house in good order and there’s no agenda to compete against the US for becoming the number one,” he said.
“Some US friends are worrying about China’s rise, saying something like ‘China’s [gross domestic product] is already over 65 per cent of that of US’,” Chen said. “But if you look at the per capita indicators, China still ranks around 70 in its best indicator and is generally 100th in most per capita indicators.”
However, Chen said it was unrealistic to expect manufacturing jobs that had left the US for countries offering cheap labour to return, since the American economy has been restructured around services.
He said electronics maker Foxconn had tried to set up a factory in Wisconsin and attempted to recruit thousands of workers, but hiring fell behind schedule because of an insufficient supply of skilled labour.
“It is a foolish and impractical idea to reinvent the wheel or to destroy the WTO,” Chen said. “The only way out is to sit down for consultation.
“[The US] should take its responsibility for adhering to and modifying the rules.”