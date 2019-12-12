President Xi Jinping as well as Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-Premier Liu He attended the Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing this week. Photo: CCTV
China to focus on economic ‘contingency plans’ to battle growing pressures in 2020
- Central Economic Work Conference, attended by President Xi Jinping, took place under close scrutiny due to the US trade war and the slowing domestic economy
- Economic targets for 2020, including gross domestic product (GDP) growth and inflation, will only be revealed at the ‘two sessions’ meeting in March
Topic | China economy
President Xi Jinping as well as Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-Premier Liu He attended the Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing this week. Photo: CCTV
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Washington and Beijing are keeping in close contact ahead of a planned December 15 tariff increase. Photo: AFP
Trade war: China remains tight-lipped on talks as December 15 tariff deadline looms
- China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says only that ‘the two teams are keeping in close communication’
- Lead negotiators from China and US are expected to speak by phone before Sunday, when new tariffs are due to be implemented, says former US trade official
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Washington and Beijing are keeping in close contact ahead of a planned December 15 tariff increase. Photo: AFP