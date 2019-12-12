President Xi Jinping as well as Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-Premier Liu He attended the Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing this week. Photo: CCTV
China to focus on economic ‘contingency plans’ to battle growing pressures in 2020

  • Central Economic Work Conference, attended by President Xi Jinping, took place under close scrutiny due to the US trade war and the slowing domestic economy
  • Economic targets for 2020, including gross domestic product (GDP) growth and inflation, will only be revealed at the ‘two sessions’ meeting in March
Frank Tang

Updated: 9:10pm, 12 Dec, 2019

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Washington and Beijing are keeping in close contact ahead of a planned December 15 tariff increase. Photo: AFP
Trade war: China remains tight-lipped on talks as December 15 tariff deadline looms

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says only that ‘the two teams are keeping in close communication’
  • Lead negotiators from China and US are expected to speak by phone before Sunday, when new tariffs are due to be implemented, says former US trade official
Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:10pm, 12 Dec, 2019

