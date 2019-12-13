Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House in Washington on October 11. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war: US and China said to agree on ‘phase one’ deal, with new US tariffs set aside
- US President Donald Trump gives the settlement his approval, Bloomberg reports
- US tariffs of 15 per cent on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled for Sunday, will be postponed, news outlets say
New tariffs from China and the US are set to come into force on December 15. Photo: Reuters
Trade war: China deal unlikely this week with US distracted by USMCA, but new tariffs not expected
- Sources from Beijing and Washington continue to believe that tariffs planned for Sunday will be averted, due to economic pressure on both the US and China
- New US tariffs could lead to China unleashing ‘unreliable entities list’ on US companies, while soaring inflation and falling exports press on Beijing to make deal
