Three days of meetings involving senior Communist party officials have laid out a course for the Chinese economy in 2020. Photo: AFP
China policy meeting agreed to support growth of about 6 per cent next year, analysts say
- Central Economic Work Conference rejected massive economic stimulus but called for ‘contingency plans’ against overseas economic pressures
- Analysts expect modest fiscal and monetary policy expansion next year
Topic | China economy
Analysts say US President Donald Trump would want a calmer period ahead of the US elections to help with the economic and market performance. Photo: AFP
‘Relative calm’ in US-China trade war could help global economy in 2020, BlackRock Investment Institute says
- Trump administration may want calm ahead of US elections in 2020, according to Ben Powell of the BlackRock Investment Institute
- Ceasefire would allow China to continue internal reform, opening up
Topic | US-China tech war
