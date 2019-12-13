Three days of meetings involving senior Communist party officials have laid out a course for the Chinese economy in 2020. Photo: AFP
China policy meeting agreed to support growth of about 6 per cent next year, analysts say

  • Central Economic Work Conference rejected massive economic stimulus but called for ‘contingency plans’ against overseas economic pressures
  • Analysts expect modest fiscal and monetary policy expansion next year
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:04pm, 13 Dec, 2019

Analysts say US President Donald Trump would want a calmer period ahead of the US elections to help with the economic and market performance. Photo: AFP
‘Relative calm’ in US-China trade war could help global economy in 2020, BlackRock Investment Institute says

  • Trump administration may want calm ahead of US elections in 2020, according to Ben Powell of the BlackRock Investment Institute
  • Ceasefire would allow China to continue internal reform, opening up
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:55pm, 10 Dec, 2019

