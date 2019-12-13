Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Economy /  China Economy

Trade war breakthrough: US and China reach phase-one deal

  • The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers and agricultural purchases
  • As an immediate result, a new 15 per cent tariff on around US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, will be cancelled
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 12:10am, 14 Dec, 2019

Negotiations should be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China reaffirms any trade deal must be ‘mutually beneficial’

  • Foreign ministry stops short of saying deal has been finalised but points to stock market surge as positive sign
  • Negotiated a deal to benefit both nations, spokeswoman Hua Chunying says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Sarah Zheng  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 11:53pm, 13 Dec, 2019

