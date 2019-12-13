Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Trade war breakthrough: US and China reach phase-one deal
- The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers and agricultural purchases
- As an immediate result, a new 15 per cent tariff on around US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, will be cancelled
Topic | US-China trade war
Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Negotiations should be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says. Photo: Reuters
China reaffirms any trade deal must be ‘mutually beneficial’
- Foreign ministry stops short of saying deal has been finalised but points to stock market surge as positive sign
- Negotiated a deal to benefit both nations, spokeswoman Hua Chunying says
Topic | US-China trade war
Negotiations should be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says. Photo: Reuters