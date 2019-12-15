The country has a national target of doubling its GDP in the 10 years to 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese officials warned not go too far in hitting their economic policy goals
- Key policy adviser says hitting national target of doubling GDP in 10 years does not mean every province has to double the size of its economy
- The country’s top-down policy system means officials will often cut corners or manipulate data to achieve their individual goals
Topic | China economy
China’s 2020 growth rate is widely expected to be below 6 per cent, given growth slipped to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Xinhua
China revises up 2018 GDP after new census, making it easier to double size of economy in 2020
- The National Bureau of Statistics has revised up its 2018 GDP by 2.1 per cent to 91.93 trillion yuan (US$13.1 trillion)
- Upwards revision makes it easier for China to reach goal of doubling the size of its economy between 2010 and 2020 with a lower growth rate next year
