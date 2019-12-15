The country has a national target of doubling its GDP in the 10 years to 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese officials warned not go too far in hitting their economic policy goals

  • Key policy adviser says hitting national target of doubling GDP in 10 years does not mean every province has to double the size of its economy
  • The country’s top-down policy system means officials will often cut corners or manipulate data to achieve their individual goals
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 5:03pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The country has a national target of doubling its GDP in the 10 years to 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s 2020 growth rate is widely expected to be below 6 per cent, given growth slipped to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China revises up 2018 GDP after new census, making it easier to double size of economy in 2020

  • The National Bureau of Statistics has revised up its 2018 GDP by 2.1 per cent to 91.93 trillion yuan (US$13.1 trillion)
  • Upwards revision makes it easier for China to reach goal of doubling the size of its economy between 2010 and 2020 with a lower growth rate next year
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:45pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s 2020 growth rate is widely expected to be below 6 per cent, given growth slipped to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of this year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.